CONTACT Contact OnFitness Magazine Please Check Our FAQ Page Before Submitting Your Question www.onfitnessmag.com/faq *Please add our domain @onfitnessmag.com to your safe sender's list, address book or contact list.

Email responses to your queries can be blocked or filtered into your bulk folder. As a result, you may be unable to read certain email communications from us, even if you initiated the contact. To avoid these situations, please add our email or domain to the above mentioned safe lists. If you have a question, or require information, please enter your name, contact information and a brief message below.



Thank you, we will be in touch soon.

OnFitness Magazine First Name: * Last Name: * Email Address: * Address: City: State: Zip Code: Comments/Questions: * Security code: * Do not enter anything in this field: * indicates a required field Submit OnFitness® Magazine

PO Box 271

Kahuku, Hawaii 96731 Please note we are located in the Hawaii Standard Time Zone. If you need to change a print subscription mailing address,

please use our online change of address form here

change-of-address