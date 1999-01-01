Training the Core



By Garth White

OnFitness® Magazine

The core is definitely not an area most trainees come into a gym wanting to work. After all, the core is hard to see (most muscles outside the abdomen are buried), and therefore not as popular to train. However, it’s a vital region for the health and well-being of the body. It lies at the foundation of everything else you do.



The core area is critical for building the best body possible—the “fountain” for everything else that the body does, and if you neglect it, you short-circuit the chance to realize the body’s full potential. The very name provides a clue – the “core” lies at the core of everything else.



Training the core is important for everyone, from the athlete to someone needing physical therapy. Taking care of the core is essential for solid long-term health. It’s a neat symbiotic relationship – if you take care of your core, it will take care of you.



For core training to be successful, it needs to be consistent. Some people pat themselves on the back if they get in a little core work now and then, but that doesn’t cut it. Core training has to be consistent, and it’s not the leftovers of a routine, but a priority.



The core muscles, when developed, boost balance, power, strength and even affect agility.

The core is more than the waist. The waist is what comes to the mind of some when you mention core training, but really the core consists of the whole package of interior musculature that runs around the spine and the front of the body.



Muscles such as the hip flexors and hip abductors are as much a part of the core as are the abdominals. Certain back muscles also are part of the core – including the erector spinae and the multifidus. So too are the varied oblique muscles.