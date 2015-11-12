Details:

OnFitness® DIGITAL NOV/DEC 2015 - Vol. 16 No. 3

Purchase access to OnFitness® DIGITAL NOV/DEC 2015 - Vol. 16 No. 3

To login and view this issue after purchasing, please use the following direct URL.

http://www.nxtbook.com/nxtbooks/pubconsultantinc/onfitness_20151112/

You can also view this issue, when purchased, on your mobile device, by downloading your device's APP at the following URL: http://www.onfitnessmag.com/onfitness-apps

*Please allow up to 48 hours for digital account setup.