OnFitness Back Issue #14 Contents include:

Is aerobic exercise futile for fat loss?

High cholesterol, 30 ways to fight it naturally

Get great abs, how to build core power and stability the right way

Interview with actress Suzanna Urszuly

Women and free weights

Frank Zane, a unique deadlift

Pesticide information

Biceps

Should I exercise a torn hamstring?

Jennifer Nicole Lee

Is sleeping 10 hours a night okay?

Snoring and intimacy

The 7 veils of training - Dave Draper

Maximize training program results

Raise metabolism for hours with this 40-minute workout

Power Yoga

Triceps e-lifts

Too skinny?

Groin injuries

Water - natures best medicine

Herbs their extraordinary power

Why are we so asthmatic?

