Quantity: OnFitness Back Issue #17 Details: OnFitness Back Issue #17 Contents Include: Dave Draper: Mr. Universe talks about personality- plus in the gym!

WEIGHTS & MEASURES: Innovative lower body workouts, Pilates stretching, Staying sane through menopause, 13 ways to look younger, top calorie-burning exercises, baldness and cancer, measuring body fat, got chubby kids? Name the 4 types of stretching, itchy skin? 13 ways to look younger, Arthritis.

SMART TRAINING: 3-time Mr. Olympia Frank Zane on crunch form, the secret to tight firm inner thighs, learn to do real push ups, 5 cardio mistakes, 3 really cool plyometric routines, Abs - crunches, Bench press, Thicker back.

Frustrated with your leg development? Try the reverse engineering approach to transform those drumsticks.

Walk-a-thon training: Whether for a 5-mile fun walk or 60-mile ultra-walk, here is your complete training guide.

Nutrition: Why diets fail; four key factors to successful, permanent fat loss. What you don't know about cardiovascular disease, how to choose fish oil supplements, eat right for your health, whole-grains 101, fat for your life, the benefits of raw food, three super healthy snacks, omega-3's

Paul Chek on lower abdominal training, building athleticism for the game of life, the single biggest mistake made with weight loss clients.

