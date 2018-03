OnFitness Back Issue #19 Reg. Price: $ 9.99 Sale Price: $ 7.99 Save: $ 2.00 OUTSIDE USA S&H: CANADA (add $1.50)

Contents Include: Commentary Dave Draper: First things first for getting size

Weights & measures All sorts of leg routines; yoga benefits; staircase workouts; medical spa dangers; hamstring injuries; strength training for baby boomers; preventing and treating common cycling injury; calves; menstrual concerns; answers about skin cancer you won't find elsewhere.

Smart training Shoulder workouts for fast results; fun plyometric drills; bench press more in just one day; hip flexors: the forgotten muscles; how to train for a strenuous hike; Frank Zane: 3-time Mr. Olympia on defining quads and hamstrings; stability ball squat routines for all levels , The best shape of your life Brave the new world of anaerobic exercise to reap the rewards you can't get with aerobic zone training. Conquering workout burnout It can happen to the best of us; how to recognize it; how to prevent it; how to recover from it.

Yo-yo dieting Also known as weight cycling, this is a sign of failing health in the U.S.

Exercise is medicine: the anti-inflammatory workout Harness exercise's power to treat illness.

Natural health Top super foods; what's really in your tap water; how a raw food diet enhances the immune system; detoxification techniques from around the world

Trainer forum The science of specificity: When training clients, it's important to consider their neuromechanical, bioenergetic, and situational needs - and at the same time provide some fun.

