OnFitness Back Issue #23 Contents Include: Blast fat fast

Ultimate 20 minute workout, to tone, strengthen and lose inches

3 minute fix for sagging triceps

Power rowing, burn 1,000 calories in 1 hour

Zen Yoga, get your energy flowing

Natural remedies for a healthy stomach

Become a personal trainer

Aspartame causes cancer

The great cholesterol hoax

High-fiber eating for weight loss

Patricia de Leon interview SHARE THIS INFORMATION

