OnFitness Back Issue #38 September/ October 2010 Vol. 11#2 In this issue,

The biggest food crime in history, processed sugar gone wild.

A crash course in body change

Science behind female fat loss

How our environment affects our health

Belly fat blasting workouts

Rest, the power of rest

Foods a cancer doctor avoids

Knee replacement

Ginger for muscle pain

Marijuana for medicinal purposes

Sprint cardio for melting fat

Reduce lower back pain

