Quantity: OnFitness Back Issue #4 Details: OnFitness Magazine Issue #4 Contents Include: INTERVIEW WITH DAVE DRAPER: An exclusive interview covering diet, science, weight, training and his unique philosophy.

TRAIN WITHOUT WEIGHTS BY FRANK ZANE: World-class bodybuilder tells us how to get a great workout on the road and away from a decent gym.

MAD COW DISEASE: Why you need to be careful.

HOW TO BUILD YOUR OWN TRAINING STUDIO: A valuable guide to fitness equipment decisions in a home or a professional small studio.

EFFECTS AND BENEFITS OF CROSS TRAINING: 4 essential elements for a balanced training program.

BIG WAVE RIDING, HOW THEY TRAIN: Training secrets from surfing legends.

COMPLETE LEG WORKOUT: A new dimension for the largest muscle group in the body.

SHAPE UP FOR SUMMER: The perfect diet plan to reveal lean attractive muscle.

TURNING THE FOOD PYRAMID UPSIDE DOWN: Why you should not follow the USDA eating guide.

CARBS: What they mean to you.

