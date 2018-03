OnFitness Back Issue #44 Reg. Price: $ 9.99 Sale Price: $ 7.99 Save: $ 2.00 OUTSIDE USA S&H: CANADA (add $1.50)

In this issue... 8 Killer Workouts

Frank Zane, 3-time Mr. Olympia on greed, gluttony and the right balance when it comes to training.

Choosing the right workout partner

Best way to train triceps

Reduce pregnancy back pain

The diet and exercise ab attack: exactly how to eat and exercise to bring out your six-pack

Eating for healing

Understanding the super villain: fructose

Why does the FDA allow harmful food dyes?

Lactate training threshold and self-preservation

Heart rate recovery

