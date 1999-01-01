OnFitness Back Issue #46 Reg. Price: $ 9.99 Sale Price: $ 7.99 Save: $ 2.00 OUTSIDE USA S&H: CANADA (add $1.50)

In this issue,



Weights & measures: Performance stretching; overcoming fitness barriers; how to turn on the fat-burning faucet full blast; the hazard of a round back; the uselessness of isolation routines for fat loss; proper parallel bar dip technique; simple ways to sneak more fruits and vegetables into your diet; stop obsessing about heart rate; why you should ditch the diet drinks; the solution to an exercise rut; inner calve training; plus calorie-smashing routines, nutrition tips and the latest developments in medical science.



Clean nutrition: Vascular disease prevention, inside and out; protein for heart health; why

the hype over antioxidants? 10 rules for mindful eating; how fitness affects the immune system; complete prostate health primer; delicious and healthful salad recipes; the “natural fruit” scam; raw milk danger; plus surprising food reviews.



Smart training: The better human body — kick butt with these proven workouts:

ground based training; oddball lifting routines for gaining mass; lady killer exercises that will nail fat to the ground; the front loading approach for muscle growth; unusual compound exercises; the value of strongman training and overspeed training.



Trainers forum: Super interval training programs using a treadmill: Change body composition, tone, sculpt, torch fat and gain energy with these 10 sizzling treadmill workouts.



Foods that heal: 6 smart eating strategies to get healthy, lean and fit,by leading nutritional experts.



Frank Zane: 3-time Mr. Olympia, on why more is never better when it comes to training, and how to avoid the training mistakes of greed and gluttony.



Seeking knowledge: Build muscle, burn fat: Learn the research-proven

secret to building mass and burning fat that few people know — it works even if you’ve struggled for years to build muscle and lose fat; 5 principles to muscle hypertrophy that no gym bag should be without.



Muscle science: 7 mighty tools of fat loss for fat crushing results: cardio circuit training for big fat loss; blast metabolism; the magic of HIIT; keeping the body challenged; science behind the metabolic afterburn; mastering your belly for shrinking fat and gaining definition; know the different fats in foods.

