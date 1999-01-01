Details:

OnFitness Back Issue #47

March/ April 2012 V12 No.5

In this issue...

Full Body Training

Top high performance, athletic workouts for men and women who want to achieve the highest level of fat loss and conditioning, strength and power, and speed and agility, no matter what age you are.

Weights & measures: Tips for the skinny guy; kettlebell jumping; secret to getting a small waist; tension band killer biceps and triceps routines; women's strength training for serious fat loss; cure for dumbbell fear; can you do the hand treadmill walk?; why you should never copy the biggest guy in the gym; inner/outer thigh exercise worthless for trimming big thighs; reduce muscle tightness and improve posture, plus more news on cardio exercise, great workout routines, nutrition, new medical science developments, etc.

Clean nutrition: Why standard American eating is killing us and how to recognize harmful foods from healthful foods; bad foods that are marketed as good for you; why it's dangerous to cut back on fats; why athletes need fats in their foods; the best brain food; herbs that aid fat loss; beware of scams involving orange juice and blueberry products; the "zero trans fats" scam, plus startling food reviews.

Smart training: Hurricane-force dumbbell circuits ? with only 10 pound dumbbells; more circuits for power, speed and agility; depth jumping for high impact enthusiasts; sweat hard, lose fat and build muscle with Bulgarian bag training; the exercise that produces the greatest strength gains pound per pound; get strong fast with this technique; four effective core routines; how lean people can lose even more fat for that cut look.

Trainers forum: performance based conditioning for meeting all fitness goals

Combining strength training with cardio for super fat loss results; bodybuilding vs. Olympic weight lifting: understanding how muscle fibers are affected by different training approaches; never underestimate the effectiveness of tension bands; an inside look at the science of barefoot training.

Frank Zane: 3-time Mr. Olympia, on the value of the dumbbell kickback.

Seeking knowledge: How insulin metabolism affects fat loss and muscle building for that perfect body; the two sides to power training: ending the confusion over sets, reps, rep max percentages, velocity, etc.

Muscle science: The wonder and power of spinning exercise; why you should love lactic acid; periodization and mesocycling explained; how to turn on fat burning enzymes; the brilliance of CrossFit conditioning; hurricane sprinting for smoking out fat.