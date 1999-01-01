Details:

OnFitness Back Issue #48

May/June 2012 Vol.12#6

Are we slaves to our genetics?

Construct a foundation of fitness no matter what genetic makeup you are.

The Phenomenal Core

101 Amazing Workout Plans



Weights & measures: The importance of pull-up strength; know the 10 symptoms of workout burnout; an exercise that works the chest, shoulders and triceps all at once; mistakes that prevent getting great abs; do you know what's in your milk? Exercise with a truck; tension band killer delt workout; cake and ice cream for breakfast; why the high rep, low weight approach fails; increase bench press challenge; plus more news on nutrition and eating, exercise tips and routines, cancer, medical science, etc.

Clean nutrition: How to power up for ultimate results: All-around plan for maximal workout recovery; can too much fruit be bad? Anti-aging weapon backed by science; what makes us age; what a "raw food diet" really is and how it can help you; the real cause of bone loss (hint: it's not related to calcium intake); plus surprising food alerts and food reviews.

Smart training: Five super workouts for all body types: You are not a slave to your genetics; you can change your body type: The three basic body types and what kind of workouts yield the best results for each; ladies, a workout approach to go from pear shape to lean shape; top 10 strength training exercises for melting fat; the chiseled chest workout; Frank Zane, 3-time Mr. Olympia, on how to make a mountain out of your biceps; a complete deadlift primer.

Trainers forum: Legs and butt workouts for achieving a smashing shape: The secrets to a tight round behind; the simple key to getting firm inner thighs; how to lunge for shapely legs and glutes; the "burning and breathless" workout for fat loss and sleek muscle; best exercises for hamstrings; one-leg training for building calves; great news for the older crowd: you can work out intensely!

Seeking knowledge: Muscle repair: For top-functioning muscles that respond

wonderfully to training, you need to treat them right when it comes to recovery, healing and injury prevention; reducing injury risk through functional training; which muscle to train to treat back pain; routines with the greatest potential to hurt the back.

Muscle science: Seven stunning workout plans for ultimate fat burning, lean muscle development and a phenomenal core: Win the war on fat; foods for muscle growth that will keep you lean; the dietary key; the two pillars of strength; save time with barbell and dumbbell complexes; waist-targeting exercises; a unique but very effective running workout; get a hot body with this hot seated workout; the surprising reason why some people struggle to gain muscle; do this while you train to help build muscle.

Frank Zane: 3-time Mr. Olympia, on the advantages of multiple sets.