OnFitness Back Issue #49

July/ August 2012 - V13 No.1



Foods that burn fat & build muscle

97 High Intensity Workouts that Work!

All-out Action Training

Fat Wars

Does Stress Have Calories

Garrett McNamara’s kickass workout — can you handle it?



Weights & measures: Great exercise for shaping upper body and arms; strength training vs. cardio for getting a better body; five great butt exercises — for men; fat-burning punching bag routine; high protein diet — for endurance athletes; hazards of slow walking; tension bands for chest exercise; attention women: stop thinking weights will bulk you; pasta dishes for prostrate health; stop using age as excuse for fat belly; muscle strain information; strength training guide for fat loss; hamstring injury primer; plus the latest news in medical science, and lots of tidbits on exercise, burning fat, nutrition, mental health and more.

Clean nutrition: Eat like a caveman: How to bust fat and dramatically improve your heart health numbers; supplements: why you may be better off without them; just how much vitamin D we really need; a most unlikely source of muscle strength; foods that lower cortisol level; guide to eating energetic greens; what exactly is the glycemic index; why you should avoid pink slime; why those tiny little bottle energy drinks are worthless, plus food reviews and why alcohol and pot will kill your training.

Smart training: Seven hardcore workouts for cutting-edge training that will build power, speed and core strength: Jason Statham’s workout; the bodyweight blitz & blast; four alternative workouts to pump up motivation and see what you’re made of; the fitness fusion workout; 3-time Mr. Olympia Frank Zane on his superset favorites; a few very interesting things you can do on a treadmill; a complete guide to bodyweight suspension training for the three major body types, plus nutrition guide for each type to lose fat and gain muscle.

Trainers forum: All-out action training: complete guide to Ironman training and Ironman nutrition; circuit training for the triathlete; how to increase your body’s use of oxygen; the value of meditation for building breath; Garrett McNamara’s kickass workout — can you handle it? Seeking knowledge: Fat wars: Slay the fat by understanding how hormones interact with each other and why, and what combination promotes fat storage, which burn fat and how to build lean muscle. Only when you know the six rules of physique development will you finally get the body you’ve always wanted. Learn how eating certain high-fat foods burns fat and which food fats to stay away from.

Muscle science: Rock your workouts with six science-based workout plans by top trainers: explosion training; fast-twitch muscle feeding frenzy; combination resistance & cardio workouts; best training for fat loss; interval vs. steady state exercise; how to optimize cardio workouts for maximal fat-burning; five-minute full body blast.

Frank Zane: 3-time Mr. Olympia, on how to live like a tree to maximize physique gains