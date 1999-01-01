OnFitness Back Issue #5
Contents Include:
· EAT, MOVE AND BE HEALTHY: Interview with Paul Chek.
· HOW THREE TOP TRAINERS TRANSFORMED THEIR CLIENTS' LIVES: 3 top trainers tell how their clients made huge fitness strides.
· WHY A LOW CARB DIET MAY NOT BE RIGHT FOR YOU: World-class athletes tell why a low carb diet may not be right for you.
· HOW TO PROTECT YOUR CHILD FROM OBESITY: There's no excuse for childhood obesity.
· PLYOMETRICS TRAINING FOR SPEED AND POWER: Learn what elite athletes do to get the performance edge.
· EASING BACK INTO SHAPE: With Frank Zane.
· EIGHT VERY GOOD REASONS TO EAT ORGANIC FOOD: Compelling reasons to eat organic and support organic farming.
· ACHILLES TENDON: How to prevent and treat injuries to the biggest tendon of them all.
· CRAFTING A HOT, SEXY MIDSECTION: Build and reveal those magnificent abs
· SUPPLEMENTS
· AEROBICS AND MUSCLE LOSS
· CANCER REMEDIES FROM THE RAIN FOREST
· OUTDOOR TRAINING