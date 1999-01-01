SUBSCRIBE NOW
OnFitness Back issue #5
OnFitness Back Issue #5

Details:

OnFitness Back Issue #5

Contents Include:

·        EAT, MOVE AND BE HEALTHY: Interview with Paul Chek.

·        HOW THREE TOP TRAINERS TRANSFORMED THEIR CLIENTS' LIVES: 3 top trainers tell how their clients made huge fitness strides.

·        WHY A LOW CARB DIET MAY NOT BE RIGHT FOR YOU: World-class athletes tell why a low carb diet may not be right for you.

·        HOW TO PROTECT YOUR CHILD FROM OBESITY: There's no excuse for childhood obesity.

·        PLYOMETRICS TRAINING FOR SPEED AND POWER: Learn what elite athletes do to get the performance edge.

·        EASING BACK INTO SHAPE: With Frank Zane.

·        EIGHT VERY GOOD REASONS TO EAT ORGANIC FOOD: Compelling reasons to eat organic and support organic farming.

·        ACHILLES TENDON: How to prevent and treat injuries to the biggest tendon of them all.

·        CRAFTING A HOT, SEXY MIDSECTION: Build and reveal those magnificent abs

·        SUPPLEMENTS

·        AEROBICS AND MUSCLE LOSS

·        CANCER REMEDIES FROM THE RAIN FOREST

·        OUTDOOR TRAINING

