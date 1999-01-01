Details:

OnFitness Back Issue #51

November/December 2012 V13No.3

Weights & measures:

Build strength = build size; don’t rely on jogging to burn fat; ditch the bench dip fold; progressive

overload; shoulder impingement: what is this? Speedy arm workout; get fit with HIIT; spot reduction; full

body workouts; sleep for muscle growth; improve lunge balance; technique guidelines for popular

exercises; plus more news in the medical world, great exercise tips and workouts, lots of stretching

exercises, food trivia, diet and nutrition, etc.

Clean nutrition:

Fastest route to a six-pack; gluten-free isn’t just for celiac disease: any athlete and fitness enthusiast can

benefit; train for the healthiest heart ever; health wonders from the tropics; don’t skimp on this kind of

fat; it’s everywhere--this chemical is dangerous and hard to avoid; plus food tidbits and reviews of your

favorite foods.

Smart training:

5 super efficient Olympic training routines: 1: Olympic lifting 101 — learn about the biggest, baddest

compound movement, 2: the decathlon workout — mimic the routines of the greatest athlete at Olympic

Games, 3: ready, set, SQUAT — and fast! Don’t forget hip flexor training; why are some Olympic lifters

fat and what about body proportions? 4: ugly power workouts, 5: mesocycle training and Olympic

athletes’ success: give it a try!

Trainers forum:

Total body workout plans to blast fat off the planet and build solid muscle. Supersets for busting fat and

saving time; hormonal response to workout time: how long is too long? The muscle building split for the

“skinny and can’t gain weight” crowd; does treadmill running actually transfer to outdoor running?

Decline barbell and dumbbell workout benefits.

Seeking knowledge:

How to conquer the war on fat: 4 killer tools to kick fat to the curb; why all weight loss

isn’t the same; controlling weight with cardiovascular power using five phases; why you

can’t change your four-pack into a six-pack.

Muscle science:

5 Olympic strategies that will supercharge your fitness level like never before: 1: marathon

training and what it does to the body; the impact on nutrition and a peak at Michael

Phelps’ outrageous breakfast, 2: muscle balance — tone, function, rebalancing, motion

reversal, 3: sprint cycling and sample blitz workout, 4: the science of tapering performance

and why it’s so effective, 5: power principles and mind control over performance.

Frank Zane: 3-time Mr. Olympia, on symmetry building exercises.