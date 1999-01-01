OnFitness Back Issue #51
November/December 2012 V13No.3
In this issue...
Weights & measures:
Build strength = build size; don’t rely on jogging to burn fat; ditch the bench dip fold; progressive
overload; shoulder impingement: what is this? Speedy arm workout; get fit with HIIT; spot reduction; full
body workouts; sleep for muscle growth; improve lunge balance; technique guidelines for popular
exercises; plus more news in the medical world, great exercise tips and workouts, lots of stretching
exercises, food trivia, diet and nutrition, etc.
Clean nutrition:
Fastest route to a six-pack; gluten-free isn’t just for celiac disease: any athlete and fitness enthusiast can
benefit; train for the healthiest heart ever; health wonders from the tropics; don’t skimp on this kind of
fat; it’s everywhere--this chemical is dangerous and hard to avoid; plus food tidbits and reviews of your
favorite foods.
Smart training:
5 super efficient Olympic training routines: 1: Olympic lifting 101 — learn about the biggest, baddest
compound movement, 2: the decathlon workout — mimic the routines of the greatest athlete at Olympic
Games, 3: ready, set, SQUAT — and fast! Don’t forget hip flexor training; why are some Olympic lifters
fat and what about body proportions? 4: ugly power workouts, 5: mesocycle training and Olympic
athletes’ success: give it a try!
Trainers forum:
Total body workout plans to blast fat off the planet and build solid muscle. Supersets for busting fat and
saving time; hormonal response to workout time: how long is too long? The muscle building split for the
“skinny and can’t gain weight” crowd; does treadmill running actually transfer to outdoor running?
Decline barbell and dumbbell workout benefits.
Seeking knowledge:
How to conquer the war on fat: 4 killer tools to kick fat to the curb; why all weight loss
isn’t the same; controlling weight with cardiovascular power using five phases; why you
can’t change your four-pack into a six-pack.
Muscle science:
5 Olympic strategies that will supercharge your fitness level like never before: 1: marathon
training and what it does to the body; the impact on nutrition and a peak at Michael
Phelps’ outrageous breakfast, 2: muscle balance — tone, function, rebalancing, motion
reversal, 3: sprint cycling and sample blitz workout, 4: the science of tapering performance
and why it’s so effective, 5: power principles and mind control over performance.
Frank Zane: 3-time Mr. Olympia, on symmetry building exercises.