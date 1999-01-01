Details:

OnFitness Back Issue #52

Vol. 13 No. 4 - January/ February 2013

In this issue...

Weights & measures

Resting during your workouts: a must or bust? The one fitness assessment that will surely motivate; spruce up your circuit with the chain effect; maximize muscle and time with these essential moves; how to work the hidden muscle to make the biceps pop; shouldering the load: are you putting yourself at risk? Flip your grip to enhance muscle hypertrophy; roping in the perfect pair of triceps; simple steps to take your training to new heights; sweeten up your post workout nutrition with this must-have ingredient; plus the latest in the medical and science research field, including new studies on our biological clock and how it enhances and inhibits our physique goals.

Are you fit enough?

Extreme fitness competitions: Do you have the grit and determination? Throwing caution and crosstraining to the waves; digging deep during distance training; pushing past the pain threshold with ultramarathons; plus unique recreational activities taking center stage as real-deal competition.

Performance nutrition

Secrets of elite athletes and how they maintain their performance and physique; ignite your taste buds and your body with these super fruits; timing is everything--especially when it comes to nutrients; fats and their bad rap: why certain fats are essential to your diet; your nutritional blueprint for the perfect body; creatine: not as scary or forbidden as you think; plus an extensive nutrition report on the latest products and their benefits and dangers.

Smart training

Mind-blowing triceps with medicine balls; periodized training for ultimate performance; soaring to new heights with jump training; PHAT: a whole new meaning to your workout; reversing your workout: a new technique to ignite muscle growth; techniques to create a powerhouse workout; building an explosive workout around the squat; the secret to a perfect plank; the key move to building a super-powered lower body.

Trainers forum

Proper training techniques for one of the most important muscles in your back; incorporating one of the most powerful pieces of equipment in your gym; learn how to maximize your muscle building hormone; training the foundation to your muscle chain: the gluteus medius; amazing tips from successful trainers on how to maximize your business; plus Frank Zane, M.A., 3-time Mr. Olympia’s secret to deep muscle stimulation.

Frank Zane

Frank Zane, M.A., 3-time Mr. Olympia’s approach to periodizing training with your environment by using cues from nature’s four seasons.