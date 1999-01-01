Details:

OnFitness Back Issue #53

Vol. 13 No. 5 - March/ April 2013



In this issue...



Weights & measures

Stabilize your training routine with this unsteady surface; anchor your foundation by keeping this body part strong; opposites do attract when it comes to fat burning; climb the ladder to total body conditioning; fat attack treadmill workout; what to do for heel pain; prehistoric secrets to getting strong; spot-on training strategy to gain size; hitting the wall: not always a bad thing with this new training method; strip down your running routine from the bottom up; the stacking effect: a new way to maximize your training gains; ankle strengthening exercises; thigh downsizing, plus the latest developments in exercise and medical science, and tons of top-notch training tips.

Are you fit enough?

Frank Zane: 3-time Mr. Olympia’s tale of a rocky fitness experience; sewing up the truth behind breathing pains while running; learning to pay back your oxygen debt; boot camps aren’t just for the military anymore; your new marathon mantra: six simple rules.

Performance nutrition

Harness your body’s control center; your everyday power-packed supplement; healing headaches through these simple strategies; herbal combinations to complement your training; relaxation: your training program’s new solution; decoding all those stickers on your produce, plus nutrition nuggets and surprising, investigative reviews on some of the most popular food products on the market.

Smart training

Gluteus maximus training: squeezing it in; creating the perfect, total body package; keep the ball rolling when it comes to blasting fat; cheating: why it’s not such a bad training strategy; foot anatomy: the secret behind your most foundational training tool; knock out your workout, not your knees; tripling your muscle size potential.

Trainers forum

Fighting your way to ultimate fitness; crossing the CrossFit bridge: safe or speculative; trimming down training time: a do or don’t; squatting: the cornerstone to your posterior chain, or is it a damaging link?



Frank Zane, M.A., 3-time Mr. Olympia A unique deadlift



