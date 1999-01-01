Details:

OnFitness Back Issue #54

Vol. 13 No. 6 May/ June 2013



In this issue...

Weights & measures

Impact your running performance and not your joints with these key tips; master the correlation between fit and fat while upgrading your workout in the process; the one movement-must for a powerful posterior chain; get the ball rolling for a lean and fit physique; partner up for proven results.

BOSU to train both sides of the body; pump up your training focus and mood with these tips; shift the load of your workout with sandbag training; break down the FITT principle to blast fat and harness your hormones; decode your body’s key numbers to unlock your true physique potential, plus an assortment of helpful nuggets for cardio, strength training, nutrition, and the latest in the research world.

Are you fit enough?

Battle ropes: the new brainchild of functional fitness; take fitness to the streets with urbanathlons; soar to new heights with the Circ du Soleil inspired Jukari; muscle fiber fundamentals for increasing speed; pry into the facts and myths of the P90X explosion, and a new and powerful hybrid workout that promises maximum intensity and performance.

Performance nutrition

Test the waters with testosterone enhancement; fill the gaps: understanding important deficits in your nutritional regime; pile on the protein: the science behind why you need this key macronutrient; crack the code: unlocking seeds’ powerful, potent nutritional value; heal the body holistically; BMI blunder: why this assessment actually gives very little detail about the body, along with in-depth reviews on some popular consumer products that boast healthy ingredients — and one that tricks consumers into thinking it’s healthy when it’s not.

Smart training

Whittle down the waist with 3-time Mr. Olympia Frank Zane; vacuuming: an intricate technique for carving out the abdominals; autoregulation: the key to building the perfect personalized routine; connect the dots with this posterior chain cycle; movement magic: mastering the importance of agility in your workouts; push and pull your way to total body fitness; find the fat burner muscles in the body; incorporate a little HIRT in your routine: a new must-have tool to add to your training arsenal.

Trainers forum

Gender individualization: the female protocol; fasted cardio: a must or bust for fat loss; muscle fiber innervation: creating the perfect balance; interval training intricacies: knowing your way around this complex technique; history repeats itself with the traditional power clean.