Details:

OnFitness Back Issue #55

July/ August 2013 Vol. 14 No. 1

In this issue...

Weights & Measures

Jump start fat loss with the simplest of tools; the 400 meter death challenge; great hip flexibility exercise; the intensity technique of inch reps and holds; be time efficient with your core exercises; all about the inverted row, a super compound exercise and how to add intensity to it; get mean when you lift; a heavy hard breathing exercise you'll love; sleep, eating and weight gain; jogging vs. sprint intervals; incline bench press proper form; a simple exercise that predicts mortality risk; a most overrated diet trick; strength training and breast size; plus the latest developments in exercise and medical science, and tons of top-notch training and nutrition nuggets.

Are You Fit Enough?

Complete primer on speedwork for weight loss; developing power and speed with sled training; comprehensive plan for programming agility and change of direction skills; one of the coolest and toughest full body sports: cyclecross; plyometric progression training: a complete plan.

Clean Nutrition

Food cravings: Why these aren't always caused by lack of will power or discipline, and what you can do; seven foods for building muscle, burning fat and boosting heart health; find out if your problems or strange symptoms could be caused by adrenal fatigue; have you heard of beta-alanine for improving sports performance? Take the plunge ? into chilly water for amazing health benefits and even treatment for conditions; harmful ingredients that are found in so-called healthy foods: They can be damaging your body; plus lots of tips on eating healthfully and surprising food reviews.

Smart Training

Hardcore workouts for sizzling off fat and building lean mass and a strong core: Get real about bringing out that glorious six-pack; training the deep core muscles of the back; the monster of all full body exercises: the deadlift; what is NEAT and how does it trigger fat loss? Several key full body exercises you must do; the hierarchal approach to training; your guide to carb cycling; build lean muscle and save time with antagonistic supersets; Frank Zane, 3-time Mr. Olympia on the vacuuming technique for getting that killer small waistline; spark your metabolism with middle gear training; fuel your energy output with this method; why strongman and strongwoman training should be done by any trainee who wants a lean buff physique; all brawn because of the brain! 4-week plan for putting on the muscle; how to crack the muscle building code; do you know the five most common training mistakes?

Trainers Forum

Why speed cycling is superior to long, steady state cycling; the marvels of uphill cycling for super fat burning; the science behind the benefits of interval sprint training; how the body physiologically responds to cycling for dramatic fitness improvements; unraveling the conundrum of building muscle without piling on the fat; should you stop lifting weights at the 60 minute mark to avoid overtraining?