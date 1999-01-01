September/ October 2013 Vol. 14 No. 2

Featured in this issue...



Incinerate body fat; with these five training strategies

Workout with just one 35 pound dumbbell

Powerful Movements; cutting edge workouts that build the core, muscle and power

Build the best brain ever

How pros handle overtraining

OnFitness Weights & measures

You’ll flip over this full-body exercise; get into the testosterone zone; what primitive peoples have on modern man; add a tourniquet to your next set for a big pump; fast lifts = fast fat loss; one minute compound-compound exercise; nasty effect of excess body fat on arteries; power up the recruitment in elevated pushups; more news on barefoot running; how to do Zottman curls; a new twist on chin-ups; the Smith machine shoulder scorcher routine; fitball planks; quick easy test for overtraining; how to choose fish oil supplements—they’re not all alike; the Y-press; plus the latest headways in exercise, nutrition and medical science, and many more workout tips and approaches.

OnFitness Are you fit enough?

How the best train, including the world’s fastest man on land and the world’s fastest man in the water; an inside look on Lebron James’ training; how the pros handle overtraining; periodization training for runners; plus the benefits of some fun physical activities.

OnFitness Clean nutrition

The latest science on brain health, including eight things you can do to sharpen the mind and help prevent mental decline; a simple exercise that boosts brain power; seven healing spices; the insulin-muscle connection; barriers to fat loss; why you need more protein and which protein supplements are best; the recovery hormone; find out which common foods are bleached and chlorinated before they hit the store; this common food ingredient contributes to up to 20,000 heart attacks every year; plus reviews of popular products.

OnFitness Smart training

Incinerate body fat with a variety of routines; put your legs through the ringer with just one type of exercise; brutal mixed martial arts stair workout; kettle to the metal fat burning workout; grinding workout with just one 35 pound dumbbell; 30-minute treadmill workouts; got an 18 inch stool? Here’s what to do with it; muscle memory and how to maximize it; compound power moves; what is complex training and who benefits most? Back training splits; 12 shortcuts to physique development; have you tried contrast training? Butt-hamstring routines; attack your abs with this classic exercise that you do while standing (and it’s not side bends or twisting!), plus lots of miscellaneous exercises to add to your arsenal.

OnFitness Trainers forum

Powerful movements for building power, speed, muscle and core strength; the Paleo workout for heart health (you don’t have to eat like a caveman to exercise like one!); a progressive approach to plyometric training; the 2:1 upper-body muscle balance approach that every trainer should know; know your squat patterns and how to select the right one.