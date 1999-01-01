Details:

OnFitness Back Issue #57

November/ December 2013 Volume 14 No. 3 ​

Featured in this issue...

Hybrid Athlete

The Crossfit Games

The Science of Living Longer

Mario Williams Mojo

OnFitness Weights & Measures The amazing kettlebell swing: five ways to increase its intensity; you won't think wall ball squats are easy after trying this workout; get the body of your dreams by working out near the body of your dreams; can you do the suspension pushup? A better way to do the dumbbell kickback; weight room etiquette; solutions to post-pregnancy fat gain; tips for running your first marathon; fun games for fitness; a Pilates teaser; non-aerobics for heart health; three-position pushups; how to do the cable crunch right; plank varieties; dare you try the turbo jet set and wall walker routines? Plus new news in the world of medical research, and lots of tips on all sorts of exercises for getting fitter, stronger and leaner.

OnFitness Are you fit enough? Sled training: fabulous whole-body exercise that'll hook you; the CrossFit Games: Learn about one of the fastest growing competitions and what it takes to participate?including sample workouts that'll take you to the limits; Mt. Everest fitness: how to train like a mountaineer; catch the Ironman triathlon fever: guide to training; what kind of workout is the nastiest? Check out the Navy SEAL workout! How to let the pain zone guide you to results.

OnFitness Clean nutrition The science of living longer: Exercise's effect on the protective caps of chromosomes; how good stress and bad stress shape your health and aging; can't lose weight no matter what you do? Find out what's going on once and for all; finally, an accurate explanation for "intermittent fasting" and the several versions of this fat loss approach; complete guidelines for pre-workout eating; carbs: friend or enemy? The fitness industry's top fat loss mistakes; plus reviews on products including a new kind of creatine supplement.

OnFitness Smart training Mario Williams: How does this guy remain injury-free and how does he train? See his complete workout! Six cutting edge HIIT routines; the truth about building muscle; hybrid muscle workout: Size doesn't matter and rep schemes aren't grounded in stone; the greatest forgotten exercise: inverted row, and how to intensify it; bust plateaus with isometric training; kick abdominal fat with swimming workouts; altitude training; exercise selection for progressive trunk training; intense workouts ? using only 10 lb. dumbbells; top five ways to lose 10 pounds; what may very well be the ultimate exercise; super shape leg workout.

OnFitness Trainers forum The hybrid athlete: It's only a matter of time before athletes are half machine; 3-Time Mr. Olympia Frank Zane devises a workout based on nature's Golden Ratio; ab training for losing belly fat and getting ripped.