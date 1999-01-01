OnFitness Back Issue #58
January/ February 2014 Vol.14 No.4
In this issue...
- The Quest for Immortality
- Muscle Workouts That will burn fat and build lean muscle in half the time
- Beyond Body How you can achieve super performance
- 10 Reasons You're Not Building Muscle
- Foods that Heal
- How to scorch those extra pounds
- Are you Fit enough to Train for Ironman?!
OnFitness Weights & Measures
Not so common great ab exercises; supersetting with the deadlift; several pointers on how to ease gym fears; super exercise combo for postpartum women; have you tried the “long step” exercise for the legs? The amazing kick ‘n press routine; don’t do a hack job on this machine; nobody’s too strong for the single-leg bench squat; numerous solutions for hefty thighs; the great lat pull-down mistake; very unusual glute-hamstring targeted exercise; balance-improving exercises; mistakes beginning women make with their training; nine tips for younger looking skin; plus lots of ab toning movements, lifting tips, nutrition advice and the latest medical research.
OnFitness Are you fit enough?
Achieving super performance: Are you ready for an obstacle racing training program that will push your body and mind like no other regimen can? Six strategies for building strength; your complete guide to avoiding overtraining; why anyone can train for an Ironman event; inside the life of a CrossFit competitor (you won’t believe how much weight she can move); knee pain prevention; tips on buying new running shoes, plus more training nuggets.
OnFitness Clean nutrition
The science of living longer — what it really involves; what’s the Daniel fast? the big fat mistake; what we can do about the diabetes epidemic and what’s causing it; 3-time Mr. Olympia Frank Zane on the life span of bodybuilders; what this “miracle” diet can do for you; why all whey proteins are not the same; a most unlikely food source can help you burn fat, plus information on anti-aging foods and other health giving foods.
OnFitness Smart training
Six fat blasting, strength and stamina building training plans: Get started with the Spartan workout 300 routine—grueling, mentally crushing, only for the serious trainee who wants the fittest, meanest body ever; you haven’t tried everything if you haven’t done sled training — perhaps the ultimate whole body killer workout; three ways to scorch stubborn fat and whip yourself into sizzling condition; boost speed and power with these three workouts; the routine that will have you crying; utilizing training complexes for variety — a step by step guide; plus some really cool and very unusual exercises.
OnFitness Muscle science
Check out these science based routines for anyone who wants to achieve their physique goals: Why can’t you build muscle? Here’s 10 reasons; check out wave loading for muscle gains; reach new hypertrophy goals with escalating density training; the core workout that’s...not; build bigger triceps with these three techniques; build muscle and burn fat with shape shifting.
OnFitness Trainers forum
Endurance workouts: complete guide to the pros and cons; six approaches — absolute musts — to training an older client; improving running performance — know the crucial variables involved.