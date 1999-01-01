Details:

OnFitness Back Issue #58

January/ February 2014 Vol.14 No.4

In this issue...

The Quest for Immortality

Muscle Workouts That will burn fat and build lean muscle in half the time

Beyond Body How you can achieve super performance

10 Reasons You're Not Building Muscle

Foods that Heal

How to scorch those extra pounds

Are you Fit enough to Train for Ironman?!

OnFitness Weights & Measures

Not so common great ab exercises; supersetting with the deadlift; several pointers on how to ease gym fears; super exercise combo for postpartum women; have you tried the “long step” exercise for the legs? The amazing kick ‘n press routine; don’t do a hack job on this machine; nobody’s too strong for the single-leg bench squat; numerous solutions for hefty thighs; the great lat pull-down mistake; very unusual glute-hamstring targeted exercise; balance-improving exercises; mistakes beginning women make with their training; nine tips for younger looking skin; plus lots of ab toning movements, lifting tips, nutrition advice and the latest medical research.

OnFitness Are you fit enough?

Achieving super performance: Are you ready for an obstacle racing training program that will push your body and mind like no other regimen can? Six strategies for building strength; your complete guide to avoiding overtraining; why anyone can train for an Ironman event; inside the life of a CrossFit competitor (you won’t believe how much weight she can move); knee pain prevention; tips on buying new running shoes, plus more training nuggets.

OnFitness Clean nutrition

The science of living longer — what it really involves; what’s the Daniel fast? the big fat mistake; what we can do about the diabetes epidemic and what’s causing it; 3-time Mr. Olympia Frank Zane on the life span of bodybuilders; what this “miracle” diet can do for you; why all whey proteins are not the same; a most unlikely food source can help you burn fat, plus information on anti-aging foods and other health giving foods.

OnFitness Smart training

Six fat blasting, strength and stamina building training plans: Get started with the Spartan workout 300 routine—grueling, mentally crushing, only for the serious trainee who wants the fittest, meanest body ever; you haven’t tried everything if you haven’t done sled training — perhaps the ultimate whole body killer workout; three ways to scorch stubborn fat and whip yourself into sizzling condition; boost speed and power with these three workouts; the routine that will have you crying; utilizing training complexes for variety — a step by step guide; plus some really cool and very unusual exercises.

OnFitness Muscle science

Check out these science based routines for anyone who wants to achieve their physique goals: Why can’t you build muscle? Here’s 10 reasons; check out wave loading for muscle gains; reach new hypertrophy goals with escalating density training; the core workout that’s...not; build bigger triceps with these three techniques; build muscle and burn fat with shape shifting.

OnFitness Trainers forum

Endurance workouts: complete guide to the pros and cons; six approaches — absolute musts — to training an older client; improving running performance — know the crucial variables involved.