OnFitness Back Issue #59

Vol.14 No.5 March/ April 2014

In this issue...

OLYMPIC TRAINING

GET LEAN & RIPPED

HIT TRAINING

GMO'S

MARATHON TRAINING

SPRINT TO GET A KILLER SIX-PACK

6 SPEED, POWER & MUSCLE WORKOUTS

BOOST YOUR FAT BURNING

WHY DIETS FAIL

OnFitness Weights & measures

How to get started with kettlebell training; a very interesting warm-up with a stability ball and suspension straps — that can also be a workout in itself; startling information for anyone who eats soy; unconventional gadget for burning calories at home; women on pushups; heavy rope jacks; hand exercises; a big mistake with bench pressing — do you do it? Why you shouldn’t skip breakfast; don’t forget this basic exercise; a big pushup error; a great Smith machine exercise (no, not the squat); lunge pulls with a cable; how to do the kettlebell thruster; step class basics; Brugger’s postural relief for tired backs; home fitness exercises for the beginner; meet Anna from Russia; plus the latest information about training, whole body workouts, nutrition, amazing medical advances and lots of exercise tips.

OnFitness Are you fit enough?

Meet two Sochi U.S. Olympians and how they train for their exciting sport; meet a multi-discipline elite athlete who overcame brain injury and is in his best shape ever; meet a 21-year-old woman who’s on track for the 2018 Olympics; seven workout injuries you don’t ever want to get and how to avoid them; plus fun ways to create a fit body.

OnFitness Clean nutrition

All about GMOs: You now have the truth and will never have to wonder again about this harmful form of food cultivation or be swayed by industry’s lies; how to beat a late night craving for junk food; the big wave diet: super jammed with the best nutrients; what is the 5:2 diet and can it really work? The difference between food allergies and food sensitivies, and why some people eat clean but have aches, pains and other ailments anyways; why you can’t out-train poor nutrition; why you shouldn’t hop on the gluten-free bandwagon; the destruction of Mass Destruction; plus a lot more information in the world of clean nutrition.

OnFitness Smart training

Five cutting edge training schemes for making fat go up in smoke while making you razor-sharp fit: the HIT revolution — still going strong; three ways to boost cardio’s fat burning powers; nine obstacles to getting a six-pack; this workout makes the “300 workout” look like a warm-up; five golden principles that every marathon runner must know; plus information on overtraining, rep protocols, a four-minute fat blaster, isometric training and more.

OnFitness Muscle science

Speed, power and muscle: Six revolutionary workouts — sizzling interval training routines; a squatless leg routine; an effective chest routine without (gasp!) the bench press; principles behind strength and power training; the perfect power & function fitness workout; cranking up the glutes; heat training; pseudomuscle-up vs. a real muscle-up; plus more muscle science information.

OnFitness Trainers forum

The science behind pain and the science behind gain, and what it all means; five big workout mistakes; coming back from a terrible injury — fast or slow and how? The science of flexibility training; four marks of flexibility that everyone should be able to achieve; tips for growing your PT business; Frank Zane, 3-time Mr. Olympia, on workouts that work and what to do if they don’t.