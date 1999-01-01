Details:

OnFitness Back Issue #60

May/ June 2014 Vol.14 No.6

In this issue...

POWER UP YOUR FITNESS

PSYCHOLOGY OF A BIG WAVE RIDER

MUSCLE WORKOUTS

CIRCUIT HIGH INTENSITY TRAINING

RIPPED ABS

SURVIVAL TOOLS FOR AGING ATHLETES

BUTT KICKING TREADMILL WORKOUTS

OnFitness Weights & Measures

Exercises for a rounder butt; kettlebell tips; excuses not to exercise squashed; why you should cop a negative attitude with training; power counterparts; bounce to burn; why skinny-fat women should train; tips for novices; choose weights over bridge; the Y press; make this simple change (no sweat required) to lower all-cause mortality; fat vs. sugar in foods when it comes to getting fat; treadmill interval routine; what overweight people breathe in more of; assortment of upper and lower body strength exercises for beginners and experienced; are you a buckler? Plus lots of new news in the world of medical science, and basics for hardgainers and novice teenagers.

OnFitness Are you fit enough?

Explore inside the psyche of Hawaii’s big wave riders and how to train for surfer fitness; a brutal hill workout that’s nothing like what you’re thinking it is; two U.S. Sochi women’s unique Olympic accomplishments; six exercises you can do anywhere—but they’re not for the faint of heart; have a minute? Here are one-minute workouts for blasting fat; guidelines for running on different types of beach sand.

OnFitness Clean Nutrition

The science of life: Get ready to live longer, stronger and smarter! Lose fat and gain energy with the Ayurvedic approach; nine things to do that will cause fat loss; post-workout nutrition: no confusion, just a no-nonsense approach; a cheap nutrient package; how much protein should “super seniors” eat? A disabling disease that strikes millions but is preventable (hint: though type II diabetes is preventable, this article covers a very unrelated, painful condition); natural vs. synthetic vitamins: yes, there’s a difference; what’s going on with all this gluten-free lately? Plus tips on which foods will do what for your body.

OnFitness Smart Training

Maximum efforts — training schemes that will explode with fat loss, strength and power gains, and better endurance: the most effective way to burn fat with strength training; the CHIT approach; wild ‘n crazy supersets that you’ve never thought of; kick-butt treadmill routines; isometrics for the legs; core-carving medicine ball moves; concurrent training workout design; the shoulder supercharge.

OnFitness Muscle Science

Jolt your body into burning fat and building lean muscle: full body workout with minimal moves; the exercise for lifting the most weight possible; how to increase deadlift strength; lose the last five pounds with simple changes; top 10 exercises for the low back (and no, we don’t mean Supermans or bird dogs); Frank Zane, 3-Time Mr. Olympia, on his “Let’s Grow!” routine; how John Grimek got his awesome triceps naturally; the exercise for building super upper body width; great motivational tips you haven’t heard before.

OnFitness Trainers Forum

As athletes/trainees get older, they need to know some survival tools: Never stop working out, and do so intensely with just the right amount of cardio for maximal bodyfat control; employ the science-backed CRON-diet to live longer; natural ways to lower cholesterol — don’t touch that statin just yet; the wonders of sleep: how to make it the most beneficial; how to recover the fastest from injuries; how to prepare your body for unexpected surgery to avoid complications; how to rehab from surgery.