Details:

OnFitness Back Issue #61

July/ August 2014 Vol. 15 No. 1

ON NEWSSTANDS JULY 4TH 2014

In this special science issue...

BRIAN INJURY - THE FRIGHTENING REALITY IN SPORTS.

MUSCLE SCIENCE

TRIATHLON TRAINING

AGING ATHLETES

SUMMER TRAINING STRATEGIES

UNWANTED WEIGHT GAIN

YOUR GUIDE TO PROTEIN INTAKE

OnFitness Weights & Measures

Great ideas for between-set exercises; relief from DOMS; tips for runners; unconventional way to make muscles grow; the three kinds of cross-training; failure rep problem solved; common mistake with rope press-downs; ambulation training; heavy ball bench dips; what we can learn from ancient Greeks; why some skinny men can’t gain with the bench press; unusual form of HIIT; the box jump burpee workout; what to do next time you get steamed at the person who left a ton of 45 pound plates on the leg press machine; why women should add more muscle; way to make the stationary bike blitz fat; plus the latest medical science progress, news on obesity and lots of training tips.

OnFitness Are you fit enough?

Real life Spiderman Chris Sharma; what it takes to be a mountaineer; gym workouts for mountaineering prep; inside a mountaineer’s mind; strength training for runners who fear bulking up; whom is Sebastien Bourdais and why his sport demands a unique kind of upper body strength and stamina; the surfer’s elite fitness; how to safely jog downhill on slippery gravel; plus more on different athletic pursuits.

OnFitness Clean nutrition

The frightening reality of brain injury and concussions from sports (and not just football and boxing, but other surprising causes that involve activity): prevalence, symptoms, treatment, nutritional healing agents and prevention; unique head injury risks from surfing; the power of beetroot juice; a complete guide to protein intake; improve anaerobic performance with this white powder — and it’s not creatine, sugar or flour; feeling ill all the time? Aches and pains? Unwanted weight gain? You could be the victim of any one or several of many metabolic disruptors — here’s how to solve the problem; more on the GMO war; plus lots of nutrition nuggets.

OnFitness Smart training

The complete guide to triathlon training for all levels and ages; different kinds of triathlons (don’t think of just that giant “Ironman”); all sorts of training tricks (including nutritional preparation) to make you perform your best in any triathlon — workouts you might not even think of that can make all the difference; preventing repetitive stress injuries from triathlon training; monitoring your triathlon training progress; overcoming obstacles to the fitness enthusiast’s running regimen; the secret of aging athletes who “still have it”; 10 reasons to go compound, and more.

OnFitness Muscle science

Training models to maximize results; keep it simple — don’t get overwhelmed with all sorts of schemes; 20-rep magic; have you tried the French contrast method? Peak contraction reps for fast gains; learn about German volume training; the benefits of the time under load approach; a super intense workout named Susan that’s not for sissies; the perfect tool for learning proper squat form.

OnFitness Trainers forum

The value of fatigue in training and why it happens; summertime training strategies; leg workouts you can actually do with bad knees; a simple test to get an idea of how long you’ll live; Know your hydration strategies.