OnFitness Back Issue #62



September/ October 2014 Vol. 15 No. 2

ON NEWSSTANDS SEPTEMBER 4TH 2014

In this special personal training issue...

REAL MUSCLE, REAL FAST

MMA TRAINING

HOW FIT ARE YOU? TAKE THE TEST!

10 BLISTERING LEG WORKOUT ROUTINES

JUMP TO FITNESS

DIABETES

IS BEING TOO MUSCULAR UNHEALTHY?

OnFitness Weights & measures

Get your abs on fire! Incorporating natural movements into your training; creative ways of using the half ball; why fit kids are just better readers; simple ways to improve your running times; why mature athletes should train at intensity; what this trainee with a backpack is doing on the treadmill; improve your bench press technique; safely work out with heavy weights; can you jog with all that excess body fat? Try this technique for increasing weight sets; how a simple ultrasound can tell if your ticker is healthy; should you train before a surgery; what if you’re heavy, but don’t look fat? Are high rep exercises for you? Benefits of agility training; why crash-dieting is dangerous; what is ABSI and how it relates to fat; forward lunge mysteries; is jumping good for us? How the elderly benefit from exercising, plus loads of nutrition and exercise nuggets and the latest in medical advances.

OnFitness Are you fit enough?

Applying MMA training to your fitness goals; how to thrive in an adult contact football league; meet one of the biggest forces in MMA to be reckoned with; creative uses for a spare tire you might have in the garage; MMA myths revealed and addressed; how do those MMA athletes eat? The best conditioning exercises to borrow from MMA fighters; basketball, anyone? That special pull for rock climbing; the sport of parkour: a thrilling way to run, leap, vault and jump your way to fitness; no-bar pull-ups and chin-ups;

getting ready for a Spartan race: your complete guide.

OnFitness Clean nutrition

How not to be the next victim of heart disease; find out what the greatest epidemic of our times is (hint: not obesity); a sure-way diet to get that rockin’ hard body; find out what the Million Dollar Baby’s trainer is really made of; what on earth is “TEF” and how can it help you lose fat? Why minimal carb to maximum loading works; are you getting enough iron and where does it come from? Why you should taper your nutrition habits as you train; why weight loss makes you fatter.

OnFitness Smart training

Amazing workout routines for a buff body; How to get the legs you dream of in under 30 minutes a day; is it good to have a workout partner? Killer leg routine; adding intensity to your leg workout; shock and awe for your quads; make your legs scream! Should you escape from your comfort zone? What you don’t know about the amazing split squat; the 1,000 kicks workout: dare you take this challenge? Change your program successfully; be your best at the four big moves; great “one set to failure” leg workout; many reasons to squat (and you may not know half of them); why you should vary the tempo in strength training.

OnFitness Muscle science

Learn the truth about being “too muscular”; get lightning fast results with these power routines; benefits of boxing training; is post-workout soreness inevitable? Creative ways to address chronic muscle tension; is it okay to train while injured? Ready to muscle-up? How to extend your life span; Frank Zane, 3-time Mr. Olympia, on selective growth; when to eat your proteins; don’t run away from running; the pyramid explained; should you go for “deliberate” lifting or for speed?

OnFitness Trainers forum

Optimize your results with total body training routines; learn to keep things simple, not confounding; go “nuclear” when training a hardgainer; five ways to irrigate and strengthen your 600+ muscles; why the carriage carry is a super exercise; make sure you’re not making these potentially harmful kettlebell mistakes; non-standard pushups to shock your abs; how to squeeze it all out of your pushup routine.