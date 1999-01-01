OnFitness Back Issue #63

November/ December 2014 issue V15 No.3

In this personal training issue...

MUSCLE MEMORY

PERFECT ABS

EXERCISE AS MEDICINE

THE M2O

7 SIGNS OF OVERTRAINING

WORKOUTS TO BEAT DEPRESSION

IGNITE YOUR METABOLISM

WHY EVERYONE SHOULD DO CARDIO

OnFitness Weights & measures

The V-taper woman--beautiful; can you do the “body-up” exercise? What are the 10 most evil supersets? Tabata on the half-ball; bench hop exercise; train the biceps, triceps and forearms all in one exercise; get rid of love handles with plyometrics; the best exercise as medicine; why you should switch up rep ranges; why women need to do away with an “Old West” mentality; looks vs. performance; one-armed training for growth; why flyes won’t build a big chest; trick to get past a stuck bench press or squat; a most ridiculous gadget for the calorie counting crowd; solution to incomplete bench presses; if you have this condition, whey protein can help; why older women should exercise more intensely; thin person’s appetite vs. heavy person’s; exercise tip for diabetics; nutrition tips; plus an assortment of cool exercises you’ve probably never even thought of that will help burn fat and build muscle, and the latest in medical science.

OnFitness Are you fit enough?

Paddleboarding: the ultra-exciting sport of the Molokai to Oahu World Paddleboard Championships; why everyone should do cardio, but why it also should be tailored; four ways to optimize treadmill routines; how to calculate your heart rate zone; the speed conditioning workout; how to overcome the seven biggest obstacles to running; know the seven signs of overtraining; ignite your metabolism with this morning sizzler; five fat busting finishers to any workout; burn away that gut with these 10 workouts; the exercise that few women do but that all women must.

OnFitness Clean nutrition

Treat and prevent depression with exercise; the power of exercise as medicine; how to knock out depression with endorphin workouts; why prescription drugs are dangerous to the liver; low glycemic foods: not just good for the dieter, but beneficial to preventing disease and extending lifespan; are cell phones really harmful to one’s health?

OnFitness Smart training

Brains over blubber: get rid of the belly fat; insulin sensitivity and fat loss; spur fat loss with human growth hormone; why you should do a lot more compound exercises and a lot fewer biceps curls; the basics of several great compound moves; an ab ripping cardio routine; three pathways to slashing stomach fat; yes, there is a difference between training the upper abs and lower: maximizing ab exercises; easy trick for a flatter stomach; why simply cutting calories doesn’t always trim the waist.

OnFitness Muscle science

Smart muscles: how muscle memory keeps a body fit; just what is this 5 x 5 training anyways and why it works; four reasons women should be strong; what is metabolic wave surfing and why might it be just what you’re looking for? How to gain muscle fast; single set training vs. multiple; fighting menopausal weight gain—even if you’ve already been strength training and watching your diet.

OnFitness Trainers forum

Got 30 minutes? Here’s the workout for you; functional training revisited; blast metabolism with compound training; deadlifting 101: conventional and sumo; Frank Zane, 3-Time Mr. Olympia, on macronutrients.