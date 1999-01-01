Details:

OnFitness Back Issue #64

January/ February 2015 Vol.15 No. 4

In this personal training issue...

EXTREME ENDURANCE

PERFECT BODY

AMAZING CUBE METHOD

BEST WEAPONS AGAINST AGING

NEUROLOGICAL SIDE OF STRENGTH

GLUTE BUILDING BODYWEIGHT WORKOUTS

FOODS THAT BOOST YOUR METABOLIC FURNACE

TOP FAT BURNING MOVES

OnFitness Weights & measures

Ready for some rear delt exercises? One great static compound exercise — but are you fit enough to do it? Easy way to get in 10,000 steps a day; how much fat can you burn lying on the floor to exercise? Get that vein in your arm pumpin’; the many ways you can use a tire for strength training and size building; what is the dumbbell roll-back? Box jumping workout; the harm of a small gain in fat; news for diabetics; the six minute deadlift; six nutritional tips that will make you feel full longer; women and natural human growth hormone; 100 pull-ups: good or bad? The four pillars of the anti-aging lifestyle; information for ectomorphs; intense cardio routine on the elliptical machine, plus the latest developments in medical research and loads of other exercise and nutrition tips.

OnFitness Are you fit enough?

Extreme endurance for the marathon enthusiast: the top five ultramarathon races and what they entail; half-marathon training guidelines; how to protect your ACL: that most crucial ligament in your knee; a super stadium workout that will drain the calories; the best all-compound training session; what’s the original one-on-one endurance sport? Guide to winter sports and beating the winter training humdrums.

OnFitness Clean nutrition

Quite possibly the best weapon against aging: building up the thighs; the many theories about what causes aging: take your pick; the latest on creatine; wait till you find out what frightening disease that poor or chronically interrupted sleep can lead to, and this report isn’t about heart disease, diabetes, cancer or weight gain, either; cause and prevention of adrenal fatigue — and what this condition actually is; could a food allergy be preventing you from losing fat pounds? Heart healthy nutrition.

OnFitness Smart training

Six sizzling strategies for building a sensationally strong body: (1) It all starts from the waist: how to shrink the waist while building lean muscle everywhere else, (2) The push/pull workout using large muscle groups for maximal fat burn and muscle gain, (3) The two muscle groups that should be central to your workout regimen, (4) Complete guide to pec blasting, (5) How to maximize the fat burn with the failure technique, (6) The right balance of carbs, protein and fats, plus…four mistakes to avoid with pushups.

OnFitness Muscle science

Scientifically proven ways to get your hottest, strongest body: boosting your metabolic furnace, plus the top fat burning strength and cardio moves; glute-building bodyweight workouts; the amazing cube method; Frank Zane, 3-time Mr. Olympia, on the randomized routine.

OnFitness Trainers forum

The neurological side of strength: explained in simple English; the three types of fat burning bodies: what kind of fat burner is your body? Do your diet right — and that includes getting enough fiber and yes, fat from food; check out KAATSU training!