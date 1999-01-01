OnFitness Back Issue #65 Reg. Price: $ 9.99 Sale Price: $ 7.99 Save: $ 2.00 OUTSIDE USA S&H: CANADA (add $1.50)

Conjugate Method: This will really ramp up your fitness level OnFitness Weights & measures Why obese people should do much more than just walk. The big hamstring curl blunder. Here’s an exercise that you’ve probably never done negative training with — and should. What the devil is the plank bird dog? It’s tougher than you think. A tip for all joggers. Combine explosive reps with negatives to get past that plateau. Why the deadlift grip is so crucial. How to manage carbs so you can get the energy you need without fat gain. T-bar row mistake that won’t benefit you. Fat loss for 50-somethings. Dips for people over age 40. How much does obesity shorten life span? Do you know what the most over-rated “health” food is? How to get onto the flat side of the “half ball,” plus many more exercises and tips, groundbreaking progress in the world of science and nutrition nuggets. OnFitness Are you fit enough? Four super triathlons you just have to train for: Are you mad enough for the challenge? Ever hear of Tough Mudder races? Check out these military inspired, gut wrenching obstacle courses. The world’s most extreme adventure races: if marathons are beginning to get boring, here are races that will have you begging for mercy while becoming hooked. How to train for races up to 100 miles. Does running really ruin your knees? How to run smart. Four critical exercises for vertical jump training. The 10 minute triple threat workout that will whip you hard. For treadmill lovers: workouts you’ve never tried on a treadmill. OnFitness Clean nutrition Stress, stress and more stress: how to cope without prescription drugs and expensive counseling sessions — 18 approaches to managing stress and anxiety while getting healthier and fitter. The connection between cortisol, stress and fat storage. A flaw in the human body that makes it so difficult to lose fat and how to beat this flaw at its game. The silent killer, high blood pressure, and how to treat without drugs, when to take drugs and how to train someone with hypertension. OnFitness Smart training Straight from the Soviet Union: the conjugate method of training for advanced trainees to squeeze out yet more gains. Just what is this amazing Tabata training you keep hearing about? Why HIIT every day is not very smart; get sucked into a vortex with the tornado workout. The tier system: apply this loading scheme for breakthrough results; struggling to move ahead with the squat? Here are ways to improve it, how women can gain confidence with the barbell squat; when in a workout should you do the deadlift? The best upper body barbell exercise a woman will ever do. How to get a better bench press. OnFitness Muscle science Demythifying workout plans for crushing fat and building lean muscle: harnessing the fat burning power of cardiovascular training. Applications of the concurrent training concept for optimizing fat loss. Jolt yourself to the max with this blazing workout. Understanding muscle metabolism for real gains. Why you should time your cardio workouts. Rest based training for maximal fat loss and lean growth. The truth or trick of the fat burning zone vs. the cardio zone. OnFitness Trainers forum Beyond-failure training: Those who fail will succeed. Unleashing your hormones for ultimate fat burning. Substrate crossover for understanding when the body relies more on sugar for fuel than on stored fat. The science of lactate, a signaling molecule that’s crucial in the fat burning process. Six-pack science: why the crunch is worthless. An evidence based core workout. Slash fat with this recumbent bike routine. Hit your muscles at a maximum level with the circuit challenge workout. Really cool spin on the bent-over row: You’ll wonder why you never thought of it before. SHARE THIS INFORMATION

