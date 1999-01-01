OnFitness Back Issue #66

May/June 2015 Vol.15 No.6

In this issue,

Four approaches to weight loss — that will kill your chances. Benefits of calorie tracking. Sumo deadlift guidelines. How women can get stronger forearms. New spin on bent-over rows. Chest presses on a Swiss ball. Jogging long vs. sprinting short. Why you can’t dance your way to health if you stay at 350 pounds. Why you’re not “too old for that.” Hike ’n HIIT. The exotic country with the highest obesity rate in the world (hint: not the U.S.). Seated dumbbell routines. News for smokers fearing weight gain after quitting. PLUS lots of nutrition advice and loads of workout tips.



OnFitness Are You Fit Enough?

The ultimate hill workouts: three hard-slamming routines that will boost strength, power and endurance. How to make sprinting flatten your stomach. How to train for the Empire State Building Run. Five obstacle course races that will hammer your body and mind. What is the single best exercise for the middle aged man? Build strength and power with these mobility exercises.



OnFitness Muscle Science

How to get that elusive six-pack once and for all. Compound training complexes for people short on time. How to work your core standing up. Why running beats jogging for fat loss and more. Why you should focus on compound moves. Get tactical with your eating and know the food industry’s tricks.



OnFitness Clean Nutrition

Why the brain is a key player in food cravings and fat loss. Four exercises you think burn lots of fat but don’t — surprise! 10 reasons you still can’t get into those jeans despite all of your fat loss efforts. Why you should restrict processed foods. How to do right every time you’re in the grocery store. Power up and repair muscle with clean nutrition. The true verdict: eating healthy is cheaper than a junk food diet. Do you know your bliss point?



OnFitness Smart Training

Periodization training for supercharged strength and cardio results. How to periodize for competition. Making periodized training work for you: a complete workout plan. The power of rotating exercises. Base 3 training: three moves that have it all. A super session to shock your body. The beautiful jogging and dashing workout that puts neighborhood jogging to shame. A bursting workout to bust fat.



OnFitness Trainers Forum

HIT: high intensity training and why it’s not the cookie cutter for everyone. A comparison of steady state (continuous) aerobics and interval aerobics. Bar velocity training for a cutting edge advantage. The real arms race. How to avoid repetitive stress injuries in the gym. A former pro football player who’s now a shining star as a trainer.



