OnFitness® Back Issue #67

OnFitness® JULY/AUGUST 2015 - Vol. 16 No. 1

IN THIS ISSUE:

Ultra-Fit Condition

America Under Drugs

Killer Core

Crossfit Conditioning

Indoor Cycling

Hybrid Training

Athlete Profile: Kyle Clarke - read now

OnFitness Weights & measures

Metabolic medicine ball routine for the legs and shoulders; the great back exercise; best time to eat sugar dense food if you can’t resist it; common biceps curl mistake; exactly what is plyometrics? What won’t build up the hamstrings; lat pull-down variations; what is the best meal after a bodybuilding workout? Barefoot running revisited; drink this if you want to build muscle (hint: it’s not milk); no pain no brain; weight training for hard style martial artists; if you’re doing the “foot roll” during this exercise, you’re doing it wrong; five mistakes that prevent body transformation; sarcoplasmic hypertrophy explained; two common pec deck errors; how much does your doctor actually know about exercise? If you hate your skinny calves, then here’s what to do; this type of drink is linked to bigger bellies in older people; plus loads of additional training and health tips, and the latest developments in medicine.

OnFitness Are you fit enough?

Mountain climbers are among the fittest athletes: Here’s how to get into elite climber shape; build strength, speed and stamina with the cross-training workout; get a killer core with these five bodyweight moves; rev up a sluggish metabolism with five super workouts; have you tried the slider workout? For Pilates enthusiasts: a 20-minute workout.

OnFitness Clean nutrition

The overmedication of America: Has the drug industry concealed natural cures for profit? Fat, sick and dead: four best strategies to become lean, healthy and alive, including how to avoid fat gain and what its perils are, how to properly supplement your diet with nutraceuticals, how to detoxify your body and what happens inside your body that leads to cancer—and how to prevent all of this poisonous buildup.

OnFitness Smart training

A must-have tool bag filled with eight body transforming workouts that will bust fat and boost fitness no matter what your age: how to circuit train for weight loss; the science behind high intensity circuit training; a circuit plan for dumbbell lovers; circuits for functional improvements; and Bulgarian bag circuits. Plyometrics: the how and when; the “pound per pound” approach; get strong fast with minimal rest intervals; core kingdom.

OnFitness Muscle science

A most favorite metabolic workout that anyone can do; why it’s important to build up lactic acid; the hybrid training effect: complete workout for melting fat; why you should chase your breath when exercising instead of catching it; an enticing CrossFit conditioning approach; cardio sprints for beginners that blast fat.

OnFitness Trainers forum

DOMS vs. regular muscle soreness; how to prevent DOMS; to go to failure or not go to failure: exploring these choices with science; the complete guide to concurrence endurance training; the best all-machine workout for just the legs; why variety is so important in training; for novice women: the best upper body exercise you can ever do with a barbell; what is so special—and enviable—about Rachel Pyron, who’s only 4’11”? (And no, she’s not a gymnast.)