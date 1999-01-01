Details:

OnFitness® Back Issue #68

OnFitness® September/October 2015 Vol.16 No.2

In this issue:

Muscle Power, Get a tight round butt, Science of body types, 7 Great mountain races, Body repair, What causes our body to fall apart, Work your abs to exhaustion, How anger affects our hearts, American ninja warrior workout, The science behind deep breathing + lots more...

OnFitness Weights & Measures

Make your rope triceps push-down as efficient as possible; how well do older women’s knees hold up with high impact aerobics? Surprising benefits of saunas; how anger affects the heart; effect of plate size on quantity of food eaten; yes, leg extensions do have benefits; why you should do cardio exercise even if you smoke like a chimney; family dysfunction vs. entertainment world for cause of anorexia nervosa; do deadlifts thicken the waist? You cannot think your way to health; HIIT for heavy people; why you should still exercise even if your town is polluted; why weighing yourself daily does not mean you’re obsessed; why breast cancer prevention should start very young; “HIIT style” of eating could help with weight loss; just what is meant by a “natural” bodybuilder? Aerobics for brain health; study shows that cell phone use while on treadmill undermines efforts; plus many more tidbits on optimizing your workout and nutrition regimen, and the latest achievements in medical research.

OnFitness Are you fit enough?

Discover a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout you can do anywhere. Boost your agility and fat-burning potential with the lightweight power of a jump rope. Train like American Ninja Warriors your clients admire. Work your abs to exhaustion with five exercises and minimal equipment. Switch up your plank, and explore one of the seven great mountain races across the country. Nail your first ultra marathon. Find out how to effectively use heart-rate training.

OnFitness Clean nutrition

Is it genes or our lifestyle environments that cause our bodies to fall apart? Oxidative stress and how to counter the effects with antioxidants. Understanding sugar and why it sabotages our health. Alcohol: is it really that bad for us? Boosting testosterone levels the natural way, and how to reduce perimenopause symptoms. Strategies for optimal recovery from intense workouts. Eating strategies that help burn fat and build muscle. The effects of fasted or fed-state training on breaking through plateaus. The science behind deep breathing and how it can reduce stress and boost fat loss.

OnFitness Smart training

Go back to the basics with 7 old-school weightlifting workouts – and well-thought-out variations – that can help reduce fat and build muscle. Antagonist supersetting and barbell training. How to incorporate diaphragmatic breathing with clients. A super thigh-blasting routine that ditches monotony. How to get a tight, round butt. A killer, 75-second workout that incorporates only a medicine ball. Using the Smith machine, a how-to for ripped fusion training, and how to incorporate hundreds training.

OnFitness Muscle Science

Dissecting strength and weakness by reviewing common traits of strong people. Exploring the three basic body types, the attributes of each, and how our makeup may be pre-determined. Changing our appearance despite genetic predisposition. Discovering the power of power training, and an introduction to the strongest man ever. Autoregulation training and how it could be the key to building strength among clients. Reverse pyramid training and how you can turn cardio sessions into fat-blasting sessions while actually guiding clients to do less. Heating up the hormonal response of an intense workout. Examining cumulative fatigue training.

OnFitness Trainers’ forum

Understanding how the body repairs itself is essential to designing exercise programs for clients at all levels. Reducing the risk of injury with functional conditioning and multi-planar exercises. Training multifidi muscles, and how the practice can help manage and eliminate lower back pain. Strength training moves that could be precursors to back pain. Fainting while fit: what does it mean?