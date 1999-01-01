Details:

OnFitness® Back Issue 69

OnFitness November/December 2015 Vol.16 No. 3

OnFitness Weights & Measures

Get an inside look at muscles of the arm and step-by-step directions for moves to properly train all three areas: biceps, triceps, and forearms. Why aging does not have to lead to muscle loss. Natural bodybuilding, a rising trend. How incorporating a stability ball can work the neck and work more muscles.

OnFitness Are you fit enough?

Get the lowdown on suspension training, which can aid in rehabilitation and helping clients at all levels achieve their goals. The low-down on blitz training. Discover the slow-fast-slow (SFS) workout, often used by bodybuilders. Enhance your balance training with stand-up paddleboarding. Find out why the deep squat is a cornerstone of conditional fitness. Explore the tire-flip, the ultimate strongman training tool.

OnFitness Clean nutrition

5 steps to slowing down or reversing how you biologically age. What role do hormones play in losing fat? Fight sickness with a powerful immune system. Staying healthy in a polluted world. What to eat and avoid when you’re in chronic pain. Dissecting the diet of a vegan athlete. How to keep healthy habits alive during the holidays.

OnFitness Smart training

Insight on training techniques: pyramid, CrossFit-style, hybrid, and periodization. New research on the most effective exercises for shoulders, chest and triceps. How does strength training affect our hormones? Building your leg biceps the smart way. Booty call: ditch the jiggle for defined glutes with this routine.

OnFitness Muscle Science

Core elements of fitness: legs, lungs and oxygen. Compound exercises and their three major advantages. Defining the back: three workouts to make it strong, balanced and sexy. Constructing a killer full-body program that gets results using the Big Seven Template.

OnFitness Trainers’ forum

The force-velocity curve. Eccentric training techniques, and why science states they work. How to incorporate the superslow technique, negatives, two-movement combos, and the 2/1. Why fitness enthusiasts and trainers keep going back to isometric training. Cardio: how too much of a good thing could prevent muscle growth.

