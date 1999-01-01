Details:

OnFitness January/February 2016

In this issue,

OnFitness Weights & Measures

Get an expert look at your powerful butt, starting with 19 strategies that can help you tighten the gluteus maximus. Will governments start paying for weight-loss surgery? The vaccination debate. Punch it out on your next walk. Morning workouts and other ways to stick to your workout plan. Walkathon advice. Declined leg press reminder. The science behind partial knee replacement. New advancements in stem cell treatment for ALS. + much more!

OnFitness Are you fit enough?

America’s first ninja warrior climbs to the top. 75 seconds for a killer leg workout (using only a medicine ball). The 20-minute treadmill hike. Rekindling an old flame: the pursuit of powerlifting. To compete or not to compete? A rundown on bikini, figure and physique competitions. Sandbags: the powerful functional fitness tool.

OnFitness Clean nutrition

What you need to know about sports concussions. Going green: plant-based diets associated with lower risk of heart disease and stroke? Insight on why brain damage occurs long after a concussion, and understanding the risks. How to navigate your protein consumption. Green foods and how they affect achieving peak performance. Cancer-causing meats? The life force of water, and why it affects athletic performance more than other nutrients do. Are flu shots a shot in the dark? Life expectancy calculators and what you can learn from them. Mighty magnesium. + much more!

OnFitness Smart training

If your recipe for building muscle mass isn’t working out like it should, check out these 10 reasons why you may not be succeeding (and what to do about it), starting with excessive cardio. Intervals to do at the office. Six proven techniques you need to start implementing, including ground-based training. “Odd lifts” that will spark your curiosity (and muscle growth). Squat progressions. Lady-killer exercises for every woman to try. Compound routines that stimulate multiple muscle groups. Body-weight blitz and blast. Fast-twitch, explosive training that cuts to the chase. + much more!

OnFitness Muscle Science

Tapping into the power of intervals: understanding work-to-rest ratios. Creating interval workouts for clients at all levels with 100-meter springs, hills, treadmill high-intensity interval work, time challenges and a bit from a favorite Crossfit™ Workout of the Day (WOD). Is Tabata all it’s cracked up to be? Achieving muscle balance. How does the heart muscle adapt with training? The power of walking and a new call by the U.S. Surgeon General. + much more!

OnFitness Trainers’ forum

Have you been focusing too much on six-packs and not enough on core strength? Check out four core training methods you need to know, starting with a realistic approach to six-pack abs. Fiber facts. Full-body training and how to cycle for specific results. Targeting belly fat in the kitchen, starting with smart carbohydrate consumption and fiber intake. Top 10 fitness trends for 2016, from wearable tech to yoga. + much more!