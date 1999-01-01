Details:

OnFitness March/April 2016

In this issue:

OnFitness Weights & Measures

Get your best-looking abs all year long with moves like the hip up, decline twist, cable crunch and other exercises that focus on the upper abs, obliques and lower abs. Learn proper form for dips, cable crossovers and straight arm dumbbell pullover. Exercise tips for novice clients impacted by obesity. Is continuous movement overrated? Test your quadriceps flexibility by stretching the hamstrings. Learn to go from walking to jogging.

OnFitness Clean Nutrition

Discover the link between mindfulness and health, and how to practice meditation in your own life. Is stressing placing limits on your pursuit of wellness? Find out how cortisol can sabotage your program. Secrets to refueling in proper time, oftentimes using what’s already in your fridge. Food cravings and why they may not be what they appear. Boost your metabolism naturally. Discover the benefits behind contrast baths. Smart eating strategies for the fruit lover in all of us. Four ways fast food affects the brain.

OnFitness Are You Fit Enough?

Burn fat with a 20-minute Tabata-style routine. Five fartlek workouts to boost your running game, whether you’re a recreational athlete or a serious competitor. The physical demands of free diving. Best cardio workouts that don’t involve running. Keep climbing: the ultimate staircase workout. Using the agility ladder. Spring is coming: 5 full-body routines to try in the sand. Total-body isometric challenge. Strength training with the treadmill.

OnFitness Smart Training

Optimize your fitness level with our top 7 plans, starting with explosive training using medicine balls. Pairing the timing of your high-intensity intervals with your fitness goals. Building perfect power. Stair workout you can complete on your lunch break. Breaking monotony and plateaus with training complexes. Top 10 food trends for 2016. Creative strategies to boost your workout intensity. Exploring the 1-hour strength training timeline.

OnFitness Muscle Science

Insight into mastering the condition and shape of your body using meal timing, micronutrients, cycling calories and other strategies. Tapping into your metabolism for maximum calorie burn. The power of exercise variety. Wave loading and why you should try it. The science and practice behind escalating density training. Sprint your way to a leaner frame with this indoor cycling sprint workout.

OnFitness Trainers’ Forum

Transform the physique with these 6 strategies, starting with the three-size principle. Discovering meal time that merits optimal results. Workout principles for hard gainers. 4 tips for client retention. Squat-to-lunge workout. Learn to double your ab workout results in half the time. Exploring fasted cardio and whether it’s right for you or your clients.