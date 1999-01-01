OnFitness Weights & Measures

Chiseled chest workout that incorporates the flat cable crossover, straight-arm dumbbell pullover and more. Tips for the novice, plus-sized client. Prevent further neck injury with wide-grip lat pulldowns. Step your way to better fat loss. Flex while you rep. Burn 400 calories per hour with … skates?

OnFitness Clean Nutrition

Essential eating strategies for athletic bodies, including tips on how to get lean before summer hits. Avoiding the protein pitfall by ingesting the right amount and timing your consumption. Maintain testosterone as you age. Optimizing pre-workout meals so you’ll burn more fat in your workout. The science behind intermittent fasting. Healing and rebuilding bones. Dissecting the GMO debate, and where current legislation stands.

OnFitness Are you fit enough?

Take your training to the track with a workout that targets speed, endurance and strength. Train like an Olympic sprinter. Lessen your risk of knee pain. Embrace the jump-and-skip challenge. Best deadlift variations, including the sumo and Romanian. The 8-minute, full-body workout. Eliminate love handles with this rotational routine. Hop on the treadmill for a beginner’s workout.

OnFitness Smart Training

The aging athlete and why type 2 muscle fiber is key. Training methods to start incorporating, including maximal training and repetition and the principle of fiber recruitment. Nine workout tips for the aging athlete. Power of the standing press. Go for broke with the 20-rep squat routine. Exploring unilateral training. Differences between strength and power.

OnFitness Muscle Science

Go-to strategies from America’s top trainer educators, starting with ways to understand strength training. Understanding energy training systems. Metabolic training strategies and sample workouts for hypertrophy, strength and fat loss. The fitness fatigue model. Periodization training and key concepts to keep in mind when it comes to incorporating.

OnFitness Trainers’ Forum

Build a better back by building muscle with these 8 moves. Repairing muscles in the hip, groin and lower back. Three moves for a sculpted and sexy back and proper form for the dumbbell row, inverted row and bent-over row. Test your strength with an advanced inverted row workout. Check your technique: rowing. Back training splits.