OnFitness Weights & measures

Discover the top 14 moves to a magnificent back, from the bent-over barbell row to dry-land swimming, shoulder shrugs, push-up kickbacks and more. Benefits of exercising in the morning. Applying the principle of dynamic tension by flexing with every rep. The old-school way to burn 400 calories an hour. Does effective exercise mean you need to incorporate continuous movement?

OnFitness Clean nutrition

Exploring the issue of lead in water, and why it isn’t going away. Why most diets fails, and four keys to long-term weight loss you can share with clients. Why fats don’t always make you fat. The hormone solution and why calories still matter. The fast road to six pack abs. The impact of magnesium on athletic performance. The stretching dilemma — preventing injury by knowing how to stretch and when. How to deal with a trainee when the training can’t stop.

OnFitness Are you fit enough?

Pushing your endurance to the next level with long-distance running. Exploring the science of genetic capability. Five keys to running faster, starting with building your aerobic fitness strength first. Simple rules to winning your next marathon. The rising trend of mud racing and inside information that may help you decide whether it’s for you. A 21-day guide to preventing painful runner stitches in the side. Training for your first ultra.

OnFitness Smart training

Step away from the treadmill: HIIT cardio routines that get you off the machine. Exploring the concept of super-slow training and three routines to put it into practice. Squat tactics for speed, range of motion, and posture. Fundamental movement: squat and hip hinge. Arm training for women. Three biking workouts to increase endurance, speed and power. Middle-gear training. Thermogenesis: fueling your energy output. The ultimate guide to trail running and five spots to see in the United States.

OnFitness Muscle science

The inflammatory storm of Olympic training. Imposed demand principles. Muscle balance: the Olympian strategy to increasing muscle strength. Four critical power principles, starting with rest. Exploring muscle growth hormone in the sexes. Peripheral heart action training to take your trainee to the next level. Preventing breakdown and damage.

OnFitness Trainers’ forum

The fitness pro’s guide to group exercise, including how to set up programs for large classes and small groups. The science of supersetting. Creating effective circuit training routines and programs. Hybrid exercises and lifts, starting with the thruster. The circuit challenge.