OnFitness Back Issue #74
OnFitness Back Issue #74

Details:
OnFitness SEPT/OCT 2016
Vol. 17 No.2
Featuring:
Nutrition and exercise essentials
24 Ultimate butt-kicking workouts for legs
How the body burns fat
Special Section 'Secrets to growing old'
Optimize your cardio
+ Much More!

Your athletic legs

Twenty four moves to help you build a strong lower body

Secrets of Growing Old 

Socioeconomic factors and aging: how education, income and occupation affect health through the years

Your ultimate guide to trail running

For regular runners looking for excitement and a break from the hustle and bustle of running on pavement, there is nothing more liberating than trail running.

Outdoor workouts

With winter approaching in most parts of the country, don’t miss out on your last chances to take advantage of training outside. The following cardio and HIIT routines make it easy, and they require only a bench and the great outdoors. 

Testing your overall fitness

Do you know how many push-ups you should be able to do? Or how fast you should run? Or how flexible you should be? 

Unraveling the Science of Oxygen

Why it’s key to athletic performance, fat loss and health

