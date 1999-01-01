SUBSCRIPTION INFORMATION OnFitness® is a bimonthly publication, please allow up to 6-10 weeks for your new print subscription to be entered into the database, after which your new subscription will begin with the very next issue published. * If you would like your print subscription to start with the current issue, you can do so for a charge; select the option box to start with the current issue on the checkout page. PLEASE NOTE: We do NOT begin subscriptions with BACK ISSUES. Your print subscription will begin with the next issue published, which usually does not exceed the initial 6-10 weeks. SUBSCRIPTION RENEWALS If you are a current or recently expired subscriber, your details should be in our system. If you know your user name and password you can login here to renew your subscription Manage My Account If you have forgotten your login details please select the Forgot Password Link on the Manage My Accont page. From here you can retrieve your login details by entering the email previously registered to your account. If you are a current subscriber and need assistance with your user name or password please contact us here contact *If the system does not recognise your email/account, then you will have to subscribe through the sign up form Subscribe Here During the subscription process you will be prompted to set up a user name and password for future login to your account, this service will allow you to update your address details, as well as payment information for future renewals, thereby simplifying the future renewal process. If you require any assistance, please contact us here contact DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTIONS OnFitness® DIGITAL magazine is an exact digital replica of our printed magazine,

now available for viewing on your mobile device. OnFitness is published bimonthly (six issues per year). onfitness-apps APPS available on iPad, iPhone, Android digital-products Single issue purchases are also available in our *Sorry, we do not accept returns on online products, or e-books. Please note. A subscription to OnFitness Digital will give you access to one-year (six issues) of OnFitness digital version from the subscription date onwards. It does not allow access to any back issues.

Please allow 48 hours for account setup.

Digital subscriptions are non cancelable during the 1-year term. SUBSCRIPTION PRICING UNITED STATES

CANADA

INTERNATIONAL UNITED STATES PRINT

1-year (6 issues) $35.95

2-years (12 issues) $65.00

3-years (18 issues) $95.00 PRINT/DIGITAL COMBO

1-year (6 issues) $49.99 CANADA PRINT 1-year (6 issues) $59.95

2-years (12 issues) $119.95 PRINT DIGITAL COMBO 1-year (6 issues) $69.99 INTERNATIONAL PRINT 1-year (6 issues) $98.00

2-years (12 issues) $196.00 PRINT/DIGITAL COMBO 1-year (6 issues) $119.99