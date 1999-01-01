Anyone who lifts weights knows that grip strength is often their weakest link. Whether performing high repetitions with lighter weight, or low repetitions with heavier weight, an unsupported or unprotected grip can result in having to cut the routine short, or even dropping the weight. Versa Gripps are the key. They provide the ultimate mind-­‐muscle connection that enables the weight to be an extension of the user’s arm, effectively eliminating grip fatigue and failure.



Ingenious Design

Gloves, lifting straps, and hooks have been around a while and all have limitations. The sleek, cutting-­‐edge design of Versa Gripps replaces the need for any other product. They provide the support required for all pulling and pushing exercises, as well as the protection that would be provided by a glove. Versa Gripps offer superior wrist support and palm protection for all pushing exercises. The quick-­‐release feature makes it easy to let go of the weight immediately when necessary. Unlike lifting straps that strangle the user’s wrist, cut off the circulation, and can cause nerve damage, Versa Gripps have a funnel-­‐shaped design that allows the weight to rest at the base of the hand so as not to restrict circulation. They also have a unique built-­‐in arch support to help prevent carpal tunnel and injuries.





The Science

The design of Versa Gripps is based on scientific research of physiology and anatomy. There are a group of small finger-­‐flexor muscles in your forearm that comprise the grip. These muscles are connected to your fingers by the tendons that pass through the wrist. In order to achieve maximum development and isolation of the larger muscle groups, the grip and hands need support and protection. Versa Gripps do just that. "If I want to go heavier and do more reps, I can count on Versa Gripps to get me there. Comfortable, quick, and easy to use." – Danny Thai Hester, 1st Classic Mr. Olympia Winner, IFBB Pro, Trainer to the Stars.



Versa Gripps allow the lifter to focus on the larger muscle groups without the distraction of grip fatigue or failure. The self-­‐supportive palm piece stands up in front of the hand for easy overhead exercises. The ergonomic design allows the hand to breathe, whereas gloves encase the whole hand and become a breeding ground for bacteria. Versa Gripps are made of a material that is ruggedly reinforced, anti-­‐bacterial, and anti-­‐microbial. The high-­‐quality palm piece material locks your grip in place and is exclusive and proprietary to Versa Gripps USA.





The Company

In addition to producing an awesome product, Versa Gripps USA is committed to maintaining a high standard of ethics. The production facility is powered almost entirely by solar power. Versa Gripps also donates to many different charitable organizations and non-­‐ profits. Every pair of Versa Gripps is made in the U.S.A. by local craftsmen. Most importantly, Versa Gripps is dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle through fitness.





Preferred by athletes at every fitness level and proudly made in the USA. Train Better with Versa Gripps.