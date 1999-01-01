what causes us to eat junk food

We’ll likely eat a greasy burger, slice of pizza or a bag of chips. Once the body receives enough omega-3s, the craving may go away. Unfortunately, pizza isn’t going to satisfy what the body wants, so we’re going to continue eating fats until its satisfied. This can turn into a huge indulgence, which is never good.

Other times, it may be more complicated. In some cases, that craving may actually be a sign that something is wrong internally, maybe even a health concern. Salt is a great example of that. If you find yourself craving salt or salty food at an unusually high volume, this may signal an electrolyte imbalance. It may also signal adrenal fatigue, which if not addressed can lead to other hormonal imbalances affecting cortisol, DHEA, estrogen, testosterone, the thyroid, melatonin and many others.