SUBSCRIBE NOW
RENEW/ MANAGE ACCOUNT
CART
Give a gift subscription today

What Causes Us To Eat Junk Food

By Damian D. Dube

what causes us to eat junk food
Whether it’s chocolate, a bag of chips, a biscuit or a juicy burger, we are all stricken with cravings for certain foods sooner or later, to varying degrees. Cravings, however, in many cases may not be what they appear. Sometimes it’s about listening to your body to determine what it’s really asking. The body requires macronutrients (protein, fats and carbohydrates) as well as micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) to function optimally in homeostasis. If the body is deficient in a nutrient, it will likely show a sign. In many cases, that sign is a food craving.
For example, if the body does not receive enough essential fats, like omega-3s, it may cue us to eat more fat. If the body throws a craving for fat at us, we’re probably not going to reach for the fish oil caps. 
SUBSCRIBE TO ONFITNESS
We’ll likely eat a greasy burger, slice of pizza or a bag of chips. Once the body receives enough omega-3s, the craving may go away. Unfortunately, pizza isn’t going to satisfy what the body wants, so we’re going to continue eating fats until its satisfied. This can turn into a huge indulgence, which is never good.
Other times, it may be more complicated. In some cases, that craving may actually be a sign that something is wrong internally, maybe even a health concern. Salt is a great example of that. If you find yourself craving salt or salty food at an unusually high volume, this may signal an electrolyte imbalance. It may also signal adrenal fatigue, which if not addressed can lead to other hormonal imbalances affecting cortisol, DHEA, estrogen, testosterone, the thyroid, melatonin and many others. 
One of the functions of the adrenal glands is to assist in mineral balance by secreting aldosterone, a hormone that regulates fluid and electrolyte balance within the body. As adrenal fatigue becomes more severe, aldosterone production decreases, allowing salt to be excreted by the kidneys, contributing to electrolyte imbalance and dehydration.

This article was featured in >>
OnFitness Back Issue #71
Reg. Price:
$9.99
Sale Price:
$7.99
Save:
$2.00
OnFitness Back Issue #71

Interested in further reading on nutrition and health? 
Check out the Clean Nutrition Guide (available through the OnFitness Magazine app)

Clean Nutrition Guide
CLEAN NUTRITION GUIDE
Price:
$6.99

Clean Nutrition Guide (access through the OnFitness APP)

COMPANY LINKS
STAY CONNECTED

OnFitness® Magazine www.onfitnessmag.com
© Copyright Publisher Consultant, Inc 1999-2018.  All Rights Reserved.
By using this site, you agree to our Terms of service - Privacy