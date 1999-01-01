Yoga Meditation for building focus & breath

Yoga and Meditation are great ways to reduce stress and anxiety, increase your energy, and even boost the immune system. They also help give you more stamina, when needed in stressful times, and can also improve the quality of your sleep.

Yoga is good exercise for all, you should never feel the need to push yourself harder than your body allows. Go at your own pace and you'll quickly start to feel the benefits of this ancient practice. Breath deeply and start slowly, feel the body/mind connection as you flow through your practice.

The long-term mental benefits of meditation have been well-documented. Anyone who has spent time in the simple practice of meditation has experienced the calming effect it has on the thinking process. Quietly sitting and breathing, allowing the babble of thoughts to pass by, is one of the oldest practices in the world. While the main purpose of meditation is to bring clarity of thought, the physical changes that take place within the body are very significant as the body relaxes and begins to function more naturally.

Meditation is time away from the stress and tension of life. True meditation is not about emptying the mind or stopping your thoughts. Meditation is about turning the attention inwards and becoming aware of your physical body.

By focusing on your breathing, you are able to let the thoughts pass without becoming attached to them. When you are focused on your breath, the thoughts flow of their own accord and you can find a deep inner stillness.

Remeber you can learn to meditate anytime, anywhere, allowing yourself to access a sense of peace no matter what's going on around you.